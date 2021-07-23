Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $18,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after acquiring an additional 156,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,198.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $181.68 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $195.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.60.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

