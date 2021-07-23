Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

SDVKY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. initiated coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

