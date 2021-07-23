Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 87,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,945. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

