SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €141.00 by Baader Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €141.00 ($165.88) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €132.56 ($155.96).

ETR SAP opened at €119.00 ($140.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €118.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. SAP has a 1-year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

