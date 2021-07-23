Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at National Bank Financial

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.25.

Shares of SAP traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.06. 87,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,293. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$31.85 and a 52 week high of C$42.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

