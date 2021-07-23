Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

Scholastic stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. 2,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,785. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 0.97. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $40.47.

Get Scholastic alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.