Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 6,490 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,436 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,388,000 after acquiring an additional 221,416 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after acquiring an additional 41,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALK. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.92.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 8,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $575,104.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.22 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.