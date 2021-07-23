Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. CX Institutional boosted its position in Booking by 12.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,194.41 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,253.64.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,453.04.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

