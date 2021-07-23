Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Certara by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CERT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

CERT opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,238,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,944 shares of company stock worth $7,472,235 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

