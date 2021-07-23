Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,759 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $150.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $104.71 and a twelve month high of $151.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

