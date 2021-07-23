Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,492. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $106.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

