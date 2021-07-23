SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SCPL traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,046. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.91.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.62 million. Research analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 16.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

