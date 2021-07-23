Scopus Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSSIU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSSIU opened at $10.19 on Friday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

