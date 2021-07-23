Scopus Asset Management L.P. Invests $941,000 in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Shares of PFDRU stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

