Scopus Asset Management L.P. Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LECO stock opened at $134.62 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.66.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LECO. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

