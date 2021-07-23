Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

SCRYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Commerzbank raised Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.22. Scor has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Scor will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.2178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. Scor’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

