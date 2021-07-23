Scott Kessler Sells 11,179 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $563,086.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Kessler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20.

NYSE BJ traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,517. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.