Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Think Investments LP’s Largest Position

Think Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,900 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for approximately 14.3% of Think Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Think Investments LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $84,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEA stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.26. The company had a trading volume of 44,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $101.70 and a 12-month high of $298.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.35. The stock has a market cap of $150.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.10 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

