Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 142,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.93.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.
About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.
Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.