Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 142,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

