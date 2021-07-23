Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of SHIP opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $157.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

