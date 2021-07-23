Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 399 ($5.21) and last traded at GBX 399 ($5.21), with a volume of 30449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388 ($5.07).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Secure Income REIT’s previous dividend of $3.65. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Secure Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.45%.

The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.93, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

