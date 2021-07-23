Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

LON STB opened at GBX 1,208 ($15.78) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,110.15. Secure Trust Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,265 ($16.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £225.15 million and a PE ratio of 14.18.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

