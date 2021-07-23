SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,190.50

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,190.50 ($15.55) and last traded at GBX 1,188 ($15.52), with a volume of 219078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,173.50 ($15.33).

Several equities analysts have commented on SGRO shares. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £14.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,094.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85.

In other news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38). Also, insider Andy Gulliford acquired 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

