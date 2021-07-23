Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will report sales of $4.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.84 million and the highest is $4.38 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $1.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 244.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $18.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.07 million to $19.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.08 million, with estimates ranging from $26.92 million to $31.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

