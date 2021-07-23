Sentinel (DVPN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.72 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Sentinel has a market cap of $59.72 million and $84,505.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,236,219,092 coins and its circulating supply is 3,483,804,622 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

