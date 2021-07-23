ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $639.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $568.00 to $639.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.86.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $576.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.20. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $414.60 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 768.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,487.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.