SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 144,798 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 202,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $12,708,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $11.74 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

