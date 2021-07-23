SG Americas Securities LLC Has $122,000 Stock Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 62.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RPC alerts:

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $31,456,739.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $796,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,943,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,118,970.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,532,309 shares of company stock valued at $14,060,490 in the last 90 days. 69.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RES opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $925.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.