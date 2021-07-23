SG Americas Securities LLC Has $129,000 Stock Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Franchise Group news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,427,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.99. Franchise Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

