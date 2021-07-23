SG Americas Securities LLC Has $133,000 Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.94.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

