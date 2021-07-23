SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,561 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 247,551 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 24,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $439,110.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $296,803.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE MNRL opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 2.38.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 673.68%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

