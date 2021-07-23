SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $119,000 Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,041 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECOM. Barclays PLC increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 751.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 96,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after buying an additional 988,726 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ECOM stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.