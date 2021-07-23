SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd Trims Stock Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd lessened its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,406,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,135,065 shares during the quarter. Community Health Systems makes up approximately 7.1% of SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd owned about 4.85% of Community Health Systems worth $86,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYH. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 946.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,078,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 975,437 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 330,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE CYH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,041. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYH. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.