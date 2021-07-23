ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) dropped 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 526,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,216,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIXY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ShiftPixy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ShiftPixy in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ShiftPixy in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ShiftPixy in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in ShiftPixy by 28.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 23,456 shares in the last quarter. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

