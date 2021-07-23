Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.68, but opened at $26.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 4,718 shares trading hands.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $870,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $276,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 91.83.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.