ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins Sells 2,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $340,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,880,395.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frank T. Watkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $318,920.00.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $173.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -83.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.29 and a 1 year high of $203.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.59.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

