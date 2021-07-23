Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Given New C$2,260.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$2,260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOP. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2,110.00.

SHOP stock traded up C$31.18 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2,034.69. The company had a trading volume of 22,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,963. The stock has a market cap of C$253.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.16. Shopify has a 1-year low of C$1,109.41 and a 1-year high of C$2,039.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,674.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 17.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total transaction of C$424,032.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$384,587.17. Also, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total value of C$291,093.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,610,376.91.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

