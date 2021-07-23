Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to C$2,000.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shopify to C$2,103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2,078.60.

TSE:SHOP opened at C$2,003.51 on Thursday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$1,109.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,014.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 17.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1,674.44.

In related news, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total value of C$291,093.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,610,376.91. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total value of C$424,032.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234 shares in the company, valued at C$384,587.17.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

