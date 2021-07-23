Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 317.86 ($4.15).

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 260.20 ($3.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 265.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

