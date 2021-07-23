Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of FA stock opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £29.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.74. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 9.54 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 28.63 ($0.37).

In related news, insider John Conoley acquired 15,000 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850 ($3,723.54). Also, insider Zoe Fox acquired 21,000 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £3,990 ($5,212.96). Insiders purchased a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,000 in the last 90 days.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

