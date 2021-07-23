Shutterstock Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 2,340 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 968% compared to the average daily volume of 219 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,198,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,933,063.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,504 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,160,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 15.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after buying an additional 82,002 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 84.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after buying an additional 222,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after buying an additional 24,960 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.51. The company had a trading volume of 518,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,464. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $107.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.97.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

