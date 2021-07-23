Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SIA. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.03.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$16.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.37. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$9.91 and a twelve month high of C$16.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.27.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$161.23 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.189768 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -528.81%.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total transaction of C$48,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,177,498. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $306,380 over the last three months.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

