SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 109,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 289,333 shares.The stock last traded at $6.60 and had previously closed at $6.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIGA. Zacks Investment Research raised SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $473.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.44.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.59% and a return on equity of 56.02%. Equities analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 160.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 26.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.