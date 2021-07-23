Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 9,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 363,487 shares.The stock last traded at $233.36 and had previously closed at $235.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBNY. Stephens increased their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Signature Bank by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,620 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after purchasing an additional 691,739 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $140,078,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $65,968,000.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

