Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.49

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and traded as low as $15.99. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 42,925 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.