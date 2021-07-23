SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells $393,750.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $256,260.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $352,140.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $1,943,797.75.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $126.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.20 and a beta of 0.56. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 160.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after acquiring an additional 901,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 53.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 34.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 338,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,414,000 after acquiring an additional 86,574 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

