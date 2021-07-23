Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SKX stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 171,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $289,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

