Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Rating Increased to Buy at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.78.

SKX stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

