Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 32,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 395,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.61 million and a PE ratio of -17.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

