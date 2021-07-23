Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) and 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Head-To-Head Survey

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) and Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1Life Healthcare and Skylight Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1Life Healthcare $380.22 million 9.97 -$88.72 million ($0.67) -41.18 Skylight Health Group $9.81 million 13.03 -$7.08 million N/A N/A

Skylight Health Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1Life Healthcare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 1Life Healthcare and Skylight Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1Life Healthcare 0 2 13 0 2.87 Skylight Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $46.80, indicating a potential upside of 69.63%. Given 1Life Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 1Life Healthcare is more favorable than Skylight Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares 1Life Healthcare and Skylight Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1Life Healthcare -22.27% -18.06% -8.92% Skylight Health Group -70.89% -69.02% -44.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of 1Life Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of 1Life Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

1Life Healthcare beats Skylight Health Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc. operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs. The company also offers administrative and managerial services pursuant to contracts with physician-owned professional corporations or One Medical Entities. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 549,000 members in 13 markets in the United States; and 8,000 enterprise clients. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group Inc. operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network that comprises of physical practices, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The company also owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients through telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. In addition, it offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un/under-insured population. The company was formerly known as CB2 Insights Inc. and changed its name to Skylight Health Group Inc. in November 2020. Skylight Health Group Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

